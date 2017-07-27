Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017

Altogether 6.3 million tons of freight were transported on the infrastructure of Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways in the first six months of 2017, a 6.2 percent drop compared to the same period last year.

According to spokespeople for Estonian Railways (EVR), the company carried 880,000 tons of goods in June.

Fertilizers were the leading category of commodities in the first half-year, with 2.2 million tons handled during the six-month period — an increase of 12.4 percent over the same period last year. The carriage of oil products, meanwhile, fell 43 percent on year to 1.4 million tons. Oil share carriage, however, grew 23.3 percent to 12 million tons, while the carriage of chemical products increased 12.5 percent to 530,000 tons.

Container carraige fell 15.2 percent on year to 15,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Transit shipments declined 15.8 percent to 3.9 million tons. Local shipments, however, grew 30 percent to 1.6 million meanwhile. Freight carriage of import shipments fell 8.7 percent to 620,000 tons, while the carriage of export shipments remained steady compared to last year, totaling 100,000 tons.