Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58

"Concertina king" Aivar Teppo. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Culture
Culture

Aivar Teppo, a musician known as king of the concertina, an instrument similar to the accordion popular in Estonian folk music, died in Tartu County's Vedu village on Tuesday.

Teppo, born Aug. 6, 1958 in Elva, earned a living as a concertina virtuoso and was crowned king of the concertina at an August Teppo concertina competition in Võru, Southeastern Estonia, reported regional daily Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian).

The Estonian musician also played the Estonian kannel, or zither, as well as accordion and karmoshka, however he performed at concerts and parties primarily with Southern Estonian, "Teppo"-style concertinas built in the tradition of instrument craftsman August Teppo.

Aivar Teppo's music can be found on dozens of albums, nearly half of which are solo albums.

Teppo's funeral will take place at Tartu Crematorium on July 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicobituariesaivar teppomusicianconcertina


