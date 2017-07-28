news

Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad ({{commentsTotal}})

Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.
Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017. Source: (Taxify Iraq/Facebook)
Business
Business

Estonian-developed ride-hailing app Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad, Iraq on Thursday, with hundreds of drivers already signed up and ready to accept rides.

Taxify Iraq country manager Moammar Hasan described the service as an app connecting riders seeking a quick and comfortable ride with verified drivers, according to a company press release.

"We would like to take part in the reforming process of the economic scene in Iraq and believe that the market lacks a modern and safe way of moving around the city," aid Hasan. Taxify will contribute to Baghdad's market space by providing a centralized, fraud-free platform as well as fares based on actual mileage and time driven. "Taxify allows users to request a ride via the app, see the drivver approaching on the map and even share their ride details with loved ones, who can track the ride from their smartphone," he described.

According to Hasan, the company only accepts drivers with no criminal background, those who have not had any serious traffic incidents, have at least two years of driving eperience, a clean car and a good, service-oriented attitude.

As it continues to expand to the Middle East and Africa, Taxify, which is available for both iOS and Android, has grown to become one of Europe and Africa' largest ride-hailing apps, operating and providing work for thousands of drivers and a team of over 180 employees in 18 countries around the world.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

taxifystartupsiraqappsmiddle eastride-hailingbaghdad


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
The launch of the Reform Party's election campaign in Tallinn.The launch of the Reform Party's election campaign in Tallinn.
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
Prescription medications. Photo is illustrative.Prescription medications. Photo is illustrative.
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center), Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) at Thursday's government press conference.Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center), Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) at Thursday's government press conference.
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
U.S: Vice President Mike Pence.U.S: Vice President Mike Pence.
Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit
Koeru Municipality is against its forced merger, interested instead in merging voluntarily with Rakke Municipality.Koeru Municipality is against its forced merger, interested instead in merging voluntarily with Rakke Municipality.
Nine municipalities turn to Supreme Court over forced mergers
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
27.07
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
26.07
More municipalities contesting forced mergers
26.07
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
BUSINESS
The Free Party will examine possible impacts of introducing basic income in Estonia.The Free Party will examine possible impacts of introducing basic income in Estonia.
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
MS Silja Europa.MS Silja Europa.
Tallink to test run cruise from Helsinki to Riga with Silja Europa
Tanker cars on a railway in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.Tanker cars on a railway in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017
26.07
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Latest news
10:52
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
09:42
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
08:49
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
27.07
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
27.07
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
27.07
Tallink to test run cruise from Helsinki to Riga with Silja Europa
27.07
Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017
27.07
Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit
27.07
Nine municipalities turn to Supreme Court over forced mergers
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
27.07
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
26.07
More municipalities contesting forced mergers
26.07
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
26.07
Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn
26.07
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
26.07
Renovation of Tallinn’s ‘Linnahall’ requires state aid permission
26.07
Pence to meet with heads of Baltic states in Tallinn next week
26.07
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.