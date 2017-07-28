July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise

The politically quiet summer season has improved the ratings of two Estonian parties, as the Estonian Greens have exceeded the election threshold while the opposition Reform Party is drumming up support it had previously lost.

The results of the public opinion survey commissioned by daily Postimees and BNS and conducted by pollster Kantar Emor in the past week indicate that there have been no great changes in the ratings of political parties.

According to the survey, the only significant change is that the Estonian Greens have exceeded the five-percent election threshold for the first time in years.

"The Greens' ideas are more relevant," said Kantar Emor survey manager Aivar Voog. "Their supporters are young and with a more liberal, environmentally conscious and greener worldview."

Zuleyxa Izmailova, leader of Greens of Estonia, said she was glad of the growth in support. "So it is, that the more there are topics like the recent mass deaths of bees due to the use of pesticides, the more this gives us the opportunity to speak about our things and there is more reason for people to think about us," Izmailova said. She added, that especially in the past few days more and more new people have turned to them in order to join the party and run in the elections.

The Greens want to run in the elections with their party's list definitely in Tallinn and fight for a pesticide free city, while elsewhere, the party will mostly run in the elections as part of election coalitions.

"The Reform Party has more or less restores the status it had during the parliamentary elections in 2015," Voog said, comparing the party's 26 percent support with the 27 percent support two years ago.

"The traces of the Reform Party in people's emotional memory are strong," Voog said, adding that this has guaranteed the party a high rating even if they do not appear actively in public. "A strong image, which they created earlier, has helped them now."

Thanks to a strong brand the Center Party also maintained a high rating, although in competition the Reform Party has surpassed the Center Party for the third month in a row. According to the recent survey, the Center Party's rating stands at 23 percent.

"The ruling coalition's confusing, double-faced and 'do and don't' policy has finally started reaching the people," chairman of the Reform Party Hanno Pevkur said. "In addition, people have started sensing the mockery that is the hostage drama of the ruling coalition -- while the prime minister's party has been exchanging the values of Estonia for cash due to some of the party's East-looking members, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and IRL (Pro Patria and Res Publica Union) have been hiding tamely under a rock," Pevkur said.

The ratings of the SDE and IRL are virtually unchanged, with SDE raising slightly to somewhere between 14-15 percent and IRL falling slightly, remaining slightly above 6 percent.

Voog said that IRL could have expected that the change in chairman will increase the party's rating somewhat, but that hope was squashed by the negative message left by the leaving of former party chairman Margus Tsahkna and his kindred spirit Marko Mihkelson.

Secretary general of the Center Party Mihhail Korb said that the decrease in the party's ratings by a couple percent indicates a relative stability. "The rating is definitely also slightly influenced by the presidency. In which direction, I do not know, but the presidency is taking up a considerable amount of the ministers' time and there are this concerns communication outwards from Estonia and not inwards," Korb said, citing the activity of the government as having had an impact on the rating. Korb failed to mention the tensions within the party with regards to the election lists in Tallinn.

Martin Helme, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was very pleased with the rating of his party. "If we as an opposition party hold a stable third place also during summer, when the parliament is not in session, then that is a great result for us," Helme said. "This is a position with which we face the local elections quite confidently."

"Compared to fall 2016, EKRE has experienced a noticeable increase, from 10 percent to 16 percent," Voog said. "At the same time it is the exact opposite for the Free Party, last October their rating stood at 15 percent when they were spoken of as a potential coalition partner during the government crisis, while now the party's rating is 7.4 percent."

Voog said that the decrease in the ratings of the Free Party has been influenced by the fact that they decided to forgo running in the elections as a party. "This may take them even further out of the picture," he said. "While the Reform Party as an old party with a strong brand can allow themselves to be away from the media without anything happening, the Free Party as a new party will experience repercussions as their image is relatively confusing."

Chairman of the Free Party Artur Talvik agreed with Voog's opinion concerning local elections: "The reason probably lies in us behaving completely differently from the usual political behavior, as the Free Party supports election coalitions in the local elections and we think that parties should not interfere in local life or bring the ideological fight to the local level. I sincerely hope that recently, some part of our support has gone to the election coalitions."