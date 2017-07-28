news

Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps ({{commentsTotal}})

Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

The decision of listed Estonian banking group LHV Group to invest in rental apartment houses in Tallinn complements steps by the state to support the construction and establishment of new rental housing, Minsiter of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) said.

LHV's recent decision to finance the construction of rental apartment buildings is very positive news, Palo told BNS.

"By establishing rental apartment buildings meant for local municipalities, we have managed to set a good example for the private sector and send a message that there is potential for them as well, and that it is possible to increase profitability with new business models — in the case of banks, by investing in new asset classes," she explained. "I see that the state and the private sector can cooperate here by cofinancing investments through Kredex as well."

LHV announced on Friday that the company's pension funds, in cooperation with Lumi Capital OÜ, have decided to invest in the construction of rental apartment buildings in Tallinn. In the first stage, two rental apartment buildings housing 127 one-, two- and three-room units are to be built in the Manufaktuuri quarter of Tallinn's Põhja-Tallinn District. The buildings are also to have a parking garage and large courtyard, and are set to be completed in 2019. The long-term goal of LHV and Lumi Capital's joint investment strategy is to build 500 rental apartments in various residential areas of the capital city.

Mihkel Oja, CEO of LHV subsidiary LHV Varahaldus, said that for the pension funds, it is a long-term investment which is well guaranteed. "The goal is to own and manage rental apartments to earn rental income," he said. "This year, we have already made investment decisions regarding Estonia worth €100 million. We consider it realistic that pension funds will make investments worth €1-2 billion in Estonia over the next five years. Some of that money will be invested in real estate."

While the concept of rental apartment buildings owned and managed by one owner ha been successful in Western Europe as well as in, for instance, Finland, it is the first time such a concept is being tested in Estonia.

Investors of the investment strategy are pension funds managed by LHV Varahaldus, while the investment will be managed by Lumi Capital, which also seeks out suitable projects.

At the beginning of June, Palo sent out a bill according to which local governments would be supported in the development of rental apartment buildings. This year, €2.5 million would be divided between local governments; Tallinn and Tartu would be eligible to apply for the support beginning in 2018.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

investmentshousingurve palolhv


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme.Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme.
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
Lüganuse Church.Lüganuse Church.
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
Police car in Estonia.Police car in Estonia.
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Zapad 2013.Zapad 2013.
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
The launch of the Reform Party's election campaign in Tallinn.The launch of the Reform Party's election campaign in Tallinn.
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
Prescription medications. Photo is illustrative.Prescription medications. Photo is illustrative.
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
27.07
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
27.07
Tallink to test run cruise from Helsinki to Riga with Silja Europa
27.07
Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017
27.07
Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit
BUSINESS
Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
Tallink ferries.Tallink ferries.
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
25.07
Last mile: Cost likely to be split between state, local councils, consumers
Culture
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Galleries
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Latest news
16:38
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
15:44
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
14:54
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
13:46
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
12:50
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
11:46
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
10:52
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
09:42
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
08:49
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
27.07
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
27.07
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
27.07
Tallink to test run cruise from Helsinki to Riga with Silja Europa
27.07
Freight flows of Estonian Railways drop 6.2 percent in first half of 2017
27.07
Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit
27.07
Nine municipalities turn to Supreme Court over forced mergers
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
27.07
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
26.07
More municipalities contesting forced mergers
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.