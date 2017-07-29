Ferry Regula to temporarily sub in for Tiiu on Hiiumaa route

After touching the seabed due to a controls failure on Friday, the ferry Tiiu will be temporarily replaced on the ferry route connecting Hiiumaa to mainland Estonia by the ferry Regula.

Tiiu, which was scheduled to depart from Rohuküla at 7 p.m. on Friday, was still docked at the pier at 7:25 p.m.

"There has been a failure in Tiiu's controls and the ferry touched the seabed when coming from Heltermaa to Rohuküla," TS Laevad spokesperson Sirli Arro told BNS on Friday. According to Arro, the ferry underwent a quick inspection by divers, adding that until Tiiu is fixed, Regula would join Leiger in operating the route.

"Even though Regula is anchored at Rohuküla, gathering a full team of staff will take a couple of hours," she explained. "Regula dos have people who are able to operate the vessel, but the carriage of passengers requires a full staff to be on board."

Arro noted that Leiger would continue to operate the Hiiumaa-mainland route on schedule.