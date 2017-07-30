news

GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR News streamed live as Air Force Two arrives in Tallinn at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time, bringing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence to Estonia for a two-day visit.

Air Force Two was met at the airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser and U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville, among others.

Pence wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning that he is on his way to Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro to meet with leaders of the region on behalf of the President of the United States.

At 5:30 p.m., the U.S. vice president will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) at Stenbock House, where the two will discuss topics including defense, digital and cyber defense cooperation as well as U.S.-EU cooperation, in the context of Estonia's current presidency of the Council of the EU.

On Monday, Pence will join President Kersti Kaljulaid in participating in a cyber- and innovation-themed roundtable discussion,

The U.S. vice president will then meet with Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė in Kadriorg, together with whom he will hold an English-language joint press conference.

Before leaving Estonia, Pence will also meet with Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras, who will provide him with an overview of the NATO unit deployed to Estonia. Pence will also give a speech to members of the EDF and the troops serving in the joint NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group stationed in Estonia.

Karen Pence, who is accompanying her husband on this trip, is scheduled to meet with Estonian art therapists and observe a therapy session at the psychiatric clinic of North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) on Monday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

