Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik will visit Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion and the Battle School in Võru, the Estonian National Defence College in Tartu and the headquarters of the 2nd Infantry Brigade in Luunja on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Luik is scheduled to visit Taara Army Base in Võru on Tuesday in order to review the training conditions of Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion and the Battle School of the Estonian National Defence College, spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence said.

The minister will meet with Commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Col. Eero Rebo, Hungarian Consul Miklos Halmai, Võru County Governor Andres Kõiv and troops of the company-sized unit of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 25th Klapka György Infantry Brigade of the Hungarian Defence Force, which arrived in Estonia on July 2.

On Wednesday, Luik will visit the Estonian National Defence College in Tartu and the headquarters of the 2nd Infantry Brigade in Luunja. He is scheduled to meet with Col. Enno Mõts, Commandant of the Baltic Defence College Maj. Gen. Andis Dilāns as well as cadets from the main course of the National Defence College. The minister will be accompanied on his viit by Brig. Gen. Indrek Sirel.