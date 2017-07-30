news

Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months ({{commentsTotal}})

MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.
MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry. Source: (ERR)
Business
Business

MS Megastar, a fast ferry of listed Estonian shipper Tallink which began operating the Tallinn-Helsinki route at the end of January, has in the first six months of the year become the vessel to have carried the most passengers on the Baltic Sea.

Altogether 1.1 million people have traveled with the Megastar in the first six months of 2017, averaging approximately 6,000 people per day, according to Tallink.

"Six months ago, we promised that Megastar would launch a new era of fast ferries," AS Tallink Grupp Sales and Marketing Director Margus Hunt said. "If we look at passenger interest and the feedback we have received from them, the contributions of the crew to managing the ship every day, the choice in services and products on offer on the ship as well as the technology of the ship and the achieved technical results, then the new era on the Tallinn-Helsinki route has begun."

According to Hunt, in addition to Megastar's passenger numbers, there has been a sharp increase in the positive feedback, or NPS (Net Promoter Score), from regular customer surveys. "The modern two-level car deck loading, which enables passenger vehicles and commercial trucks to be loaded and unloaded separately, has also justified itself completely," he said. "This in itself has decreased standing time and has brought delays attributable to the ship to a minimum."

LNG-powered ferry custom-tailored for Helsinki route

Compared to the MS Star, the other fast ferry operating the Helsinki route, the Megastar is one-third more powerful and can carry a total of 2,800 passengers, while its environmental footprint remains the same or even smaller. While operating, the LNG-powered vessel no longer emits sulfur oxides or soot particles and the level of nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide has decreased as well.

Megastar is also the largest so-called floating department store on the Baltic Sea, with stores located on two decks, Tallink noted. The ferry also includes open-plan dining areas, various seating lounges and carefully considered shopping solutions.

The cost of the newest ferry serving the Helsinki route totaled €230 million, representing one of the largest investments made in the Estonian private sector in recent years. Construction of the ferry began on Aug. 4, 2015. It was christened in July 2016, with former Finnish President Tarja Halonen chosen as godmother of the ship.

Megastar, whose maiden voyage took place on Jan. 29 of this year, is 212 meters long and can accommodate 2,800 passengers. The ferry, which can operate at a speed of 27 knots, runs on liquefied natural gas, but is also capable of running on marine diesel as well. Having been built specifically for operation on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, the Megastar is in compliance with all exhaust gas requirements for monitoring areas, including the Baltic Sea.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

transportferriestallinkmegastar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive in Tallinn. July 30, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive in Tallinn. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn
Updated: 13:34 
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik. June 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik. June 2017.
Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia
MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.
Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months
Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the South Lawn at the White House. June 22, 2017.Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the South Lawn at the White House. June 22, 2017.
US second lady to meet with art therapists in Estonia
Ferry Regula in Paljassaare Harbor.Ferry Regula in Paljassaare Harbor.
Ferry Regula to temporarily sub in for Tiiu on Hiiumaa route
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme.Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme.
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
Lüganuse Church.Lüganuse Church.
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
Border guards performing checks at the Estonian-Latvian border in Ikla, Pärnu County. April 17, 2010.Border guards performing checks at the Estonian-Latvian border in Ikla, Pärnu County. April 17, 2010.
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
28.07
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
28.07
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
28.07
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
BUSINESS
Render of the Render of the
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.Municipal apartments in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
26.07
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
26.07
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
26.07
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
26.07
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Galleries
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Latest news
15:05
Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months
13:34
GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn Updated
10:14
Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia
29.07
US second lady to meet with art therapists in Estonia
29.07
Ferry Regula to temporarily sub in for Tiiu on Hiiumaa route
29.07
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
28.07
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
28.07
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
28.07
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
28.07
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
28.07
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
28.07
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
28.07
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
28.07
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
28.07
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
28.07
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Government to implement partial medication reimbursement system in 2018
27.07
Government to increase municipalities' revenue base
27.07
Free Party to analyze feasibility of implementing basic income
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.