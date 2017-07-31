June industrial production volume up 15 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in June of this year, the production of industrial enterprise increased 15 percent compared to June 2016. Production increased in the energy sector and mining and quarrying as well as in manufacturing.

The nearly twofold increase in the production of mining and quarrying was caused by an extraordinarily low level of oil shale production last June.

This June, manufacturing production was ten percent higher compared to the corresponding month of 2016. Production growth was broad-based — in June, production surpassed June 2016 volumes in two-thirds of industry branches. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood, metal and food products as well as electrical equipment. Production also increased in the manufacture of motor vehicles, machinery and equipment as well as building materials. Among industry branches with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electronic products, furniture and textiles.

This June, 66 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for exports increased three percent and sales to the domestic market 17 percent on year.

In June 2017, seasonally adjusted total industrial production rose one percent compared to the previous month, while production in manufacturing increased by three percent.

Compared to June 2016, electricity production increased 36 percent and heat production increased 15 percent.