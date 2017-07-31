Retail trade turnover accelerates in June

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, this June, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased five percent at constant prices compared to June of last year, indicating an acceleration in growth compared to May figures.

In June 2017, retail trade enterprise turnover totaled €593.1 million.

The turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods accelerated in June. While the turnover of such stores increased five percent on year in May, June growth on year had increased to 11 percent.

Turnover increased in all economic activities. The increase was largest in stores selling via mail order or the Internet, with sales increasing by nearly one third (32 percent) on year. A higher than average increase in turnover (22 percent) occurred in other specialized stores as well, particularly those selling computers and their accessories, photography supplies, books, sports equipment, games and toys, flowers and plants, among others.

In June, the turnover of stores selling pharmaceutical goods and costmetics, which recorded a decline in previou months, resumed growth, increasing five percent compared to the same month last year. Following a decline in May, turnover also increased in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (six percent) as well as in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, such as department stores (five percent). Last month saw turnover growth continue in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (seven percent) as well as in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets and direct sale (two percent).

The turnover of grocery stores remained at the same level as in June 2016.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, which showed a decline in April and May, resumed growth in June, increasing three percent compared to June of last year.

Compared to the previous month, the turnover of retail trade enterprise increased two percent in June, with growth of one percent recorded according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data. In the first six months of 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased two percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.