news

Pence attends allied troop formation at defense forces headquarters ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News
{{1501491000000 | amCalendar}}

At midday on Sunday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, currently on a visit to Estonia, joined Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras and the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania at a formation of allied NATO units at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces.

Pence also delivered a speech to Estonian and NATO battle group troops at approximately 12:30 p.m., streamed live by ERR News.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

dalia grybauskaitėkersti kaljulaidraimonds vējonisedfriho terrasnato battle groupmike pence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Pence attends allied troop formation at defense forces headquarters
Updated: 12:50 
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 11:34 
Florist in Estonia. Florists and other stores specializing in plants experienced turnover growth in June.Florist in Estonia. Florists and other stores specializing in plants experienced turnover growth in June.
Retail trade turnover accelerates in June
ASM Industry 4.0.ASM Industry 4.0.
June industrial production volume up 15 percent on year
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive in Tallinn. July 30, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive in Tallinn. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn
Updated: 30.07
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik. June 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik. June 2017.
Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia
Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the South Lawn at the White House. June 22, 2017.Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the South Lawn at the White House. June 22, 2017.
US second lady to meet with art therapists in Estonia
28.07
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
28.07
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
28.07
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
28.07
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
BUSINESS
MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.MS Megastar, Tallink's newest fast ferry.
Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months
Render of the Render of the
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.Taxify launched its platform in Baghdad on Thursday. July 27, 2017.
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
26.07
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
26.07
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
26.07
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
26.07
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
Culture
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Galleries
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:23
Retail trade turnover accelerates in June
12:50
Pence attends allied troop formation at defense forces headquarters Updated
11:34
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg Updated
09:51
June industrial production volume up 15 percent on year
08:48
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
30.07
Megastar generates largest passenger numbers on Baltic Sea in 6 months
30.07
GALLERY: US vice president's plane lands in Tallinn Updated
30.07
Defense minister to visit Southeast Estonia
29.07
US second lady to meet with art therapists in Estonia
29.07
Ferry Regula to temporarily sub in for Tiiu on Hiiumaa route
29.07
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
28.07
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
28.07
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
28.07
EKRE chairman: Estonia must support US on sanctions against Russia
28.07
Lüganuse 11th municipality to take forced mergers to top court
28.07
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
28.07
Estonian police to reinforce border patrol during Pence visit
28.07
Belarus invites Estonia to observe Zapad military exercise
28.07
July party ratings: Reform leading, Greens on the rise
28.07
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.