Pence attends allied troop formation at defense forces headquarters ({{commentsTotal}})
At midday on Sunday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, currently on a visit to Estonia, joined Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras and the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania at a formation of allied NATO units at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces.
Pence also delivered a speech to Estonian and NATO battle group troops at approximately 12:30 p.m., streamed live by ERR News.
Editor: Aili Vahtla