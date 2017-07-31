Ferry Tiiu out of service for weeks of repairs

After touching the seabed on its route connecting the island of Hiiumaa to mainland Estonia due to a controls failure last week, the ferry Tiiu will be removed from the route for a month and a half as it undergoes repairs. The route will be operated by the ferries Leiger and Hiiumaa.

Tiiu will be removed from the route for a month and a half due to a controls failure on Friday, TS Laevad spokesperson Sirle Arro told BNS on Monday. During that time, Tiiu will undergo a thorough inspection in dock, the extent of the damage will be determined and the vessel will undergo repairs.

Until its return, the ferry Hiiumaa will continue to operate alongside Leiger on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route.

Hiiumaa will depart for its first journey from Rohuküla at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. "As this upcoming weekend is oneof the most popular for visiting the island of Hiiumaa and a lot of visitors are expected on the island, a total of three vessels will be operating the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route," Arro said. "The ferry Regula will also operate additional trips alongside Leiger and Hiiumaa on Thursday, Friday and Sunday."

The Virtsu-Kuivastu route, which connects the island of Saaremaa to the Estonian mainland via the smaller island of Muhu, will be operated by the ferries Tõll and Piret. As this upcoming weekend is also a popular time for visiting Saaremaa and Muhumaa, a third ferry will be added to the schedule on Friday and Sunday. The ferry Regula is scheduled to operate the route alongside Tõll and Piret.