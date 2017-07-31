Enterprise Estonia to support regional competitive ability with €21 million

With the aim of increasing competitive ability, Enterprise Estonia has decided to support 18 projects in the amount of €21 million in Harju, Ida-Viru and Jõgeva Counties.

"Supported with the investment will be projects from three counties which mainly aim to support the creation of new jobs and increasing of entrepreneurial activity in the region," Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said in a press release. "At the same time, the projects will also improve access to public services and the living environment."

According to Enterprise Estonia Regional Development Centre director Monica Hankov, in this round of applications, many strong applications were submitted in the field of tourism, with 11 of the 18 projects selected for funding aiming to create tourist attractions that emphasize regional specialties in order to attract visitors outide of Tallinn.

In all, 35 projects applied for a total of €38 million in funding.

The support for investing in strengthening regional competitive ability is cofinanced by the European Regional Development Fund and the EU.