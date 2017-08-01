Nelja Energia, Hiiu Municipality sign contract to build offshore wind farm

Renewable energy producer Nelja Energia and Hiiu Municipality on the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa signed a cooperation agreement on Monday for the construction of Estonia's first offshore wind farm.

According to the company, the wind farm will help Estonia reach EU renewable energy goals.

"The economies of Estonia and the island of Hiiumaa both have a lot to gain here, and the cooperation agreement that was signed just now provides Hiiumaa residents with concrete numbers and activities," Nelja Energia CEO Martin Kruus stated in a press release.

According to Kruus, the technical side of the project is being prepared and, with help from the Estonian government, the company is also holding talks with EU member states as the offshore wind farm could meet the EU's renewable energy goals for 2020. He noted that the project is advancing on schedule.

Nelja Energia is planning on building a 700-1,100 megawatt wind farm in the sea off the northern coast of the island of Hiiumaa for a cost of up to €2 billion.