Padise, Vasalemma join 11 other municipalities in top court against mergers

Padise ja Vasalemma On Monday night, Harju County's Padise and Vasalemma Municipalities joined 11 other local governments contesting upcoming forced mergers in the Supreme Court of Estonia.

The two Harju County municipalities are the most recent to join the fight after Lüganuse Municipality joined the effort last Friday. Lüganuse was approved by the government in June to be merged with the city of Kiviõli and Sonda Municipality, forming a new municipality retaining the name of Lüganuse.

Koeru Municipality, which joined the fight last Thursday, is against being forced to merge with with Albu, Ambla, Imavere, Järva-Jaani, Kareda and Koigi Municipalities to form Järva Municipality and is demanding the right to instead voluntarily merge with Lääne-Viru County's Rakke Municipality, which would create Piibe Municipality, with a combined population of 3,700 and budget of nearly €6 million.

During the previous week, Tõstamaa Municipality (Pärnu County), Emmaste Municipality (Hiiu County), Illuka Municipality (Ida-Viru County), Pala Municipality (Jõgeva County) and Kambja and Ülenurme Municipalities (Tartu County) appealed to the Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court of Estonia.

Last week, Lasva Municipality appealed to the Supreme Court, as it was not satisfied with being forced to merge with Orava, Vastseliina, Sõmerpalu and Võru Municipalities to form one larger Võru Municipality. Mikitamäe Municipality was likewise unsatisfied with the planned forced merger with Meremäe and Värska Municipalities and the Luhamaa nulk of Misso Municipality, which will establish the new Setomaa Municipality.

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court has four months to conduct the constitutional review requested by the municipalities, Supreme Court spokesperson Merje Talvi told ERR.