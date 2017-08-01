Omniva's half-year revenue up 25 percent to €51.8 million

In the first half of 2017, Omniva's commercial revenue increased by 25 percent on year to €51.8 million as the company saw growth in all business areas.

The growth was attributable primarily to the rapid development of e-commerce, which increased the revenue of Omniva's international busines, as well as parcel services provided in its home market of the Baltics, according to a company press release.

"Continuous and rapid growth is more characteristic of startups and small businesses, so for a company with a turnover of more than €100 million, this is truly remarkable," Omniva CEO Joona Saluveer. "Omniva is a strong and growing group that has made the right decisions regarding expansion, found new business areas as well as managed to make a profit in areas with decreasing volumes."

The Omniva group consists of four major business areas — postal services, parcel services, international busines and information logistics business — all of which saw growth in the first half of the year.

Chinese e-commerce provides big boost

The company's international business saw the most rapid growth during the first half of the year, increasing by 76 percent on year. According to Omniva, the main focus of its international business is the logistics of packages from Chinese e-commerce to everywhere in the world.

"The growth of global e-commerce is characterized by an estimation by Jack Ma, founder of [Chinese e-commerce company] Alibaba, according to which China will be sending mroe than one billion parcels per day in 7-8 years, compared to the current 80 million parcels," Saluveer said. "This means one parcel per week for every person in the world — and Omniva plans on being a part of this business."

On its home market in the Baltics, Omniva's parcel businesss revenue grew by 14 percent on year, with an especially significant increase of 65 percent in Latvia. The company also plans to expand its network of package machines across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this year as well.

Traditional postal services remain on decline

Omniva only provides traditional postal services, under the old name Eesti Post, in Estonia, where revenue from the national postal service continues to decline.

According to Saluveer, the national postal service continues to operate at a los in terms of both volumes and revenue; the service's one-percent increase in revenue wa the result of finding new international clients and providing new solutions.

Nonetheless, the CEO emphasized, Omniva will continue to focus on providing universal postal services throughout the country while seeking new opportunities amid changing demands for doing so in a modern way that is convenient for customers.

"People's consumption patterns, as well as the way they use the services, have changed, which means that post offices are increasingly becoming places for sending and receiving packages as well as for advising customers on the use of different services," Saluveer noted.