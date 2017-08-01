news

Center MP: Creation of Savisaar's election list almost completely certain ({{commentsTotal}})

Savisaar supporters met at Ülemiste City on Monday evening to discuss the creation of a separate election list for this fall's local elections. July 31, 2017.
Savisaar supporters met at Ülemiste City on Monday evening to discuss the creation of a separate election list for this fall's local elections. July 31, 2017. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Center Party MP Peeter Ernits said that following a meeting which took place on Monday evening, it is nearly 100 percent certain that former longtime party chairman Edgar Savisaar will form his own election list with which to run in the local elections in Tallinn this fall.

Savisaar's closest supporters met in Ülemiste City on Monday evening to discuss the creation of a planned election coalition. Ernits, who also took part in the meeting, told BNS that the nearly two-hour meeting discussed ideological and organizational issues.

According to the MP, it was clarified during the meeting that more than 80 people are currently prepared to join Savisaar's list and that this number is expected to increase in the next few days and weeks.

"As of this morning, I have no doubts — Savisaar's coalition will be created," Ernits said on Tuesday. "It is virtually 100 percent certain."

The Center Party MP admitted that while he hoped that party chairman Jüri Ratas would do everything in his power to change the situation, he feared that, at this point, it would be impossible to turn things around anymore. "All opportunities for an agreement have unfortunately been exhausted," he commented.

According to Ernits, Savisaar repeatedly claimed at the meeting that he would not go againt the Center Party with his list. He also noted that Savisaar was not planning on leaving the party.

Savisaar offered top spot in Tallinn elections

The Center Party recently offered Savisaar the top spot on the party's general list for the local elections in Tallinn this fall.

"It is an empty offer," Ernits said. "Savisaar considers it a mockery." He compared the party's offer with a fable in which a visiting stork is offered food on a plate: "The offer of food has been made, but it is impossible to get ahold of it," he said, noting that Savisaar was not offered any concrete position.

"This plan [to create a separate list] has until now been active," said the MP, noting that it had become an active plan now and adding that a video recently posted by Savisaar on social media, titled "Savisaar's Coalition 2017," also hinted at the same.

According to Ernits, candidates to run on the new list will be distributed between Tallinn's eight districts within the next two weeks and a press conference would take place soon, during which the election coalition is to be formally announced. The MP noted that Savisaar himself is also expected to take part in the press conference.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

