Deputy chair: No more offers for Savisaar from Center Party

Former Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar can expect no more offers from the party, and if he should begin causing the party damage, he may lose his position as party history adviser and other benefits, Center Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid warned.

Savisaar has been offered the top spot on the Center Party's election list in Tallinn and no more gestures will be made by the party, Karilaid told BNS on Tuesday.

"There are 15,000 people in the party; enough has already been done for the former chairman," he said. "If he wants, he can be a team player. If not, let him go. Nobody will request anything anymore."

According to Karilaid, there are currently more than 500 people on the party's election lists in Tallinn, the party's platform is prepared and campaign clips will be broadcast in the media beginning Tuesday.

"If Edgar wants to fall behind the bandwagon, let him fall behind the bandwagon," Karilaid said. "If he wants to run with an election coalition, let him. We will not try to convince him anymore. He has been given enough time. Party chairman [Jüri] Ratas has spoken with him repeatedly, offered him the opportunity to state his interests. So if some psychological issues have been invented alongside the political ones, it is not our job to deal wth that."

Karilaid noted that Savisaar does still have some time to reconsider. "If he still won't reconsider, does not want to cooperate and starts to damage the party, then maybe he will be given benefits by Jüri Mõis, Urmas Sõõrumaa and Mart Luik," he commented, referring to Estonian businessmen who are running in this fall's local elections with their own election list.

Center Party MP Peeter Ernits said on Tuesday that following a meeting which took place in Ülemiste City on Monday evening, it is nearly 100 percent certain that former longtime party chairman Edgar Savisaar will run in the local elections in Tallinn this fall with his own election list.