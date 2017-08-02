RKAS announces procurement for construction of communism victims memorial

State real estate management company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) has announced a public procurement worth €4.5 million for the construction of the planned Victims of Communism Memorial in Tallinn, the deadline for which is Sept. 12.

According to the procurement notice, he contract is planned to enter into force on Oct. 10 and construction work should be completed by Aug. 1, 2018.

The memorial is to cost up to €4.5 million, exclusive of VAT. Its construction will be financed from the state budget.

The planned site of the future memorial is the Maarjamäe subdistrict of Tallinn, between the districts of Kadriorg and Pirita. The memorial will include the names of approximately 20,000 people who lost their lives as a result of the actions of the communist regime last century, many of whom died far from home and were buried in unknown graves.