Tallink's Helsinki-Riga test cruise carries over 3,000 passengers

Passengers aboard MS Silja Europa allegedly had to wait in long lines to eat on the Helsinki-Riga-Helsinki test run earlier this week.
Passengers aboard MS Silja Europa allegedly had to wait in long lines to eat on the Helsinki-Riga-Helsinki test run earlier this week. Source: (Liis Treimann/Postimees/Scanpix)
The first test run of a Helsinki-Riga cruise route, served by listed Estonian shipper Tallink's MS Silja Europa, which departed from Helsinki on Sunday evening and returned to the Finnish capital by Tuesday afternoon, carried over 3,000 passengers.

The Helsinki-Riga-Helsinki trip was completely sold out, reported Finnish paper Iltalehti.

Tallink Silja spokesperson Marika Nöjd confirmed that the ship has a capacity of 3,300 passengers and that all cabins were sold out. "That does not mean that all beds were filled, but there were definitely over 3,000 passengers," she explained.

Some passengers aboard the route's test run had complained about long lines at the ship's dining facilities. Nöjd noted that no passengers ultimately ended up going hungry, however she admitted it was a shame that people had to endure long waits to eat.

According to the spokesperson, Tallink will now calculate whether it is worth continuing to pursue the establishment of a permanent Helsinki-Riga route.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transport tallink silja europa cruise ships


