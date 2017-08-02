news

Estonian drug agency bans consulting of pharmacy customers via video link ({{commentsTotal}})

Apotheka pharmacy homepage.
Apotheka pharmacy homepage. Source: (Apotheka)
Business
Business

Estonia's State Agency of Medicine has banned the consultation of pharmacy customers via video link, which has led Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, operating under the Apotheka brand, to close down small rural pharmacies in Kavastu and Luunja in June. The company plans to contest the agency's decision in court.

"The State Agency of Medicines threatened to enforce a penalty payment of up to €6,000 per day if we don't stop offering pharmacy services via video link in Luunja and Kavastu," Terve Pere Apteek board member Kadri Ulla, said in a press release.

According to Ulla, the agency also threatened to suspend the company's activity license, which would mean that 85 Apotheka pharmacies across the country would have to be closed down. She added that the company must therefore take the dispute to court.

Terve Pere Apteek developed a solution in which customers can consult with pharmacists via video link, Ulla explained. All medications issued were checked by a professional and the pharmacist was assisted by a customer service representative who had completed special training.

"According to the State Agency of Medicines, it is not acceptable that a customer service representative takes a medication from the shelf and displays it to the pharmacist via webcam, as customer service representatives are not allowed to touch boxes of medication," said the board member.

According to Ulla, it is nearly impossible to find pharmacists willing to work in rural areas, especially in summer, and so it is very difficult to keep pharmacies open in rural areas. This new solution, she noted, helps the company keep these pharmacies operational.

Agency: Pharmacy must be physically present

According to the State Agency of Medicines, the law in Estonia states that a pharmacist must be physically present at the pharmacy in order to render pharmaceutical services, thus it is incorrect to claim that the agency has suddenly decided to ban the use of video links in pharmacies.

"The State Agency of medicines has not banned video consultations, but is obliging business owners to guarantee the presence of a pharmacist during the pharmacy's business hours," a representative of the agency said.

"The Medicinal Products Act does not allow for a situation in which there is only someone without specialized education — a customer service representative — [working] at an open pharmacy," they explained. "The law includes this requirement to guarantee patient safety and security. Pharmacy services include many aspects, and consultations are just one part of these services."

The agency representative noted that business owners' initiative to offer video consultations as an additional service in the pharmacy is a positive of thing, however, provided that the security of delicate personal data is ensured.

More than 170 pharmacies across Estonia operate under the Apotheka brand. The trademark is owned by Magnum AS, the owner of which, Up Invest, also owns the news agency BNS.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

apothekastate agency of medicinespharmacies


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Hungarian troops arriving at Tartu Airport in July.Hungarian troops arriving at Tartu Airport in July.
Hungarian ministers refuse to visit troops in Estonia together
Apotheka pharmacy homepage.Apotheka pharmacy homepage.
Estonian drug agency bans consulting of pharmacy customers via video link
Passengers aboard MS Silja Europa allegedly had to wait in long lines to eat on the Helsinki-Riga-Helsinki test run earlier this week.Passengers aboard MS Silja Europa allegedly had to wait in long lines to eat on the Helsinki-Riga-Helsinki test run earlier this week.
Tallink's Helsinki-Riga test cruise carries over 3,000 passengers
Euros.Euros.
Paper: Analysts forecast rapid economic growth in second quarter
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.
GALLERY: No major incidents with driverless buses in first three days
These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.Minister of Defence Jüri Luik with European Defence Agency (EDA) Chief Executive Jorge Domecq in Brussels. July 2017.
Estonia to conduct first cyber defense exercise for EU defense ministers
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
RKAS announces procurement for construction of communism victims memorial
Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb.Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb.
Center Party to contest party financing watchdog's €220,000 injunction
Center Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid (left) leaving party headquarters in Tallinn.Center Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid (left) leaving party headquarters in Tallinn.
Deputy chair: No more offers for Savisaar from Center Party
01.08
Didi Chuxing buys minority holding in Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify
01.08
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
01.08
Padise, Vasalemma join 11 other municipalities in top court against mergers
01.08
Nelja Energia, Hiiu Municipality sign contract to build offshore wind farm
BUSINESS
Packages on the line at an Omniva sorting center.Packages on the line at an Omniva sorting center.
Omniva's half-year revenue up 25 percent to €51.8 million
Enterprise Estonia.Enterprise Estonia.
Enterprise Estonia to support regional competitive ability with €21 million
The amount of sugar contained in one bottle of Kelluke, a popular Estonian soft drink.The amount of sugar contained in one bottle of Kelluke, a popular Estonian soft drink.
Lithuanian commissioner: Baltics should cooperate on sugar tax
29.07
European Commission to allocate €110.5 for Rail Baltic
28.07
Palo: LHV decision to invest in Tallinn rentals to supplement state's steps
28.07
Eesti Energia profits reach €61 million in first half of 2017
28.07
Estonia's Taxify launches ride-hailing platform in Baghdad
Culture
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
21.07
‘The Fencer’ reaches cinemas in the United States
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Galleries
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Latest news
13:53
Hungarian ministers refuse to visit troops in Estonia together
12:49
Estonian drug agency bans consulting of pharmacy customers via video link
11:38
Tallink's Helsinki-Riga test cruise carries over 3,000 passengers
10:42
Paper: Analysts forecast rapid economic growth in second quarter
09:47
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
08:49
RKAS announces procurement for construction of communism victims memorial
01.08
GALLERY: No major incidents with driverless buses in first three days
01.08
Center Party to contest party financing watchdog's €220,000 injunction
01.08
Deputy chair: No more offers for Savisaar from Center Party
01.08
Finland suspects Spanish fighter jets of airspace violation
01.08
Center MP: Creation of Savisaar's election list almost completely certain
01.08
Omniva's half-year revenue up 25 percent to €51.8 million
01.08
Didi Chuxing buys minority holding in Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify
01.08
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
01.08
Padise, Vasalemma join 11 other municipalities in top court against mergers
01.08
Nelja Energia, Hiiu Municipality sign contract to build offshore wind farm
31.07
Enterprise Estonia to support regional competitive ability with €21 million
31.07
Lithuanian commissioner: Baltics should cooperate on sugar tax
31.07
Ferry Tiiu out of service for weeks of repairs
31.07
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation Updated
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.