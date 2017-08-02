Tallinn Zoo to host classical concerts three Wednesdays in a row

For the fifth year in a row, Tallinn Zoo will once again host classical music concerts in a three-week series titled "Classical Wednesdays," this time featuring performances by accordionists, trumpeters and a vocalist-pianist duo.

The concerts will take place at the Environmental Education Centre, located near the zoo's West Gate, beginning at 7 p.m.

The August concert series was organized by musicians fund PLMF, established in 2003 by soprano Pille Lill with the aim to support the development of talented professional musicians, in conjunction with Friends of Tallinn Zoo.

Admission to the concerts is free with the purchase of a zoo ticket. The zoo's box office closes at 6 p.m., after which it will no longer be possible to enter the zoo to attend the concert.

Patrons are welcome to roam the zoo until two hours after the ticket office has closed.

Classical Wednesdays at the Zoo

Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Accordion duo Henri Zibo and Mikk Langeproon

Featuring works by Mussorgsky, Tchaikovsky, Pane, et al

Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Aavo Otsa Trumpet Ensemble (Mart Reinmets, Mattis-Johan Mere, Mehis Martin Ots, Max Hein, Andreas Kalvet)

Featuring classical works

Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

Kristina Vähi (soprano) and Riina Pikani (piano)

Featuring works by Mozart, Kalman, Puccini et al