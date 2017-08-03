news

Maria Kaljuste named Our Tallinn election coalition's mayoral candidate ({{commentsTotal}})

Maria Kaljuste (second to right) and Kristiina Ojuland (right) introduced the election coalition
Maria Kaljuste (second to right) and Kristiina Ojuland (right) introduced the election coalition "Our Tallinn" at a press conference on Thursday. Aug. 3, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Introducing its electoral platform at a press conference on Thursday, election coalition Our Tallinn ("Meie Tallinn") named Maria Kaljuste, who was thrown out of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) earlier this year, its candidate for mayor of Tallinn.

According to the election coalition's platform, Tallinn needs modern leadership and for the work of its district governments to be reorganized. The election coalition also promises to cut the number of officials and establishing actual responsibility for them.

"Real estate development in green spaces is banned," Kaljuste said at the election coalition's press conference. "Sexual minority parades will not take place and we will not allow a mosque to be built in Tallinn." She also added that the coalition's electoral platform was only in its early stages and would be expanded.

Responding to questions from journalists, Kaljuste stated that, in her opinion, the Reidi Road project should be supported, although the project is incomplete, and that nearly 30 people have already applied to join Our Tallinn.

The election coalition's initiative group consists of members of the NGO Tark ja Terve Eesti ("Smart and Healthy Estonia"), the People's Unity Party (RÜE), members of the Free Party, members of the Tallinn Nationalists club, members of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), members of the Freedom Party - Farmers' Assembly as well as independent city residents.

According to Kaljuste, the people of Estonia, small political parties and nationalist movements cannot remain bystanders to what is currently happening in Estonia as a whole and in its capital.

Among those closely cooperating with Our Tallinn, according to the coalition's mayoral candidate, are other election coalitions, including Our Saaremaa ("Our Saaremaa"), For the Good of Your Rakvere ("Teie Rakvere Heaks") and the Viimsi election coalition.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

news.err.ee

