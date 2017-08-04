Ratas visiting fourth largest Estonian island of Vormsi

Continuing a string of visits to Estonia's small islands, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) is on Friday visiting the island of Vormsi, located between Hiiumaa and the Estonian mainland.

During his trip, Ratas will visit St. Olaf's Church and cemetery, meet with the teachers and students of Vormsi Basic School and visit the island's new and modern rescue station, which was opened in 2015.

The prime minister will also meet with islanders to discuss opportunities to improve the living environment in Vormsi under the cooperation of the state and local government.

Ratas' Friday visit is part of a larger series of visits to Estonia's larger small islands intended to allow the prime minister to get acquainted with islanders' lives and discuss concerns that need to be addressed. In July, he visited the islands of Ruhnu, Abruka, Vilsandi, Kihnu and Manilaid, and in August visited the islands of Naissaar, Prangli and Aegna.