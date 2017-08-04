Estonian suspected of leading drug ring arrested in Spain

Spanish police in Mijas, Málaga Province, detained an Estonian man suspected of leading a drug ring, the criminal investigation of which has led to the arrest of at least three other men in Estonia.

According to ERR's information, the man arrested on suspicion of drugr crime is Vjatšeslav Gulevitš, alias Slava Kemerovski, who is known in the Estonian criminal world as leader of the Kemerovo group.

The Central Criminal Police have arrested at least three other men in Estonia in connection to the same criminal case.

Harju County Court will on Friday afternoon weigh the Office of the Prosecutor General's request to take the men into custody.