Tallinn airport passenger numbers up 19 percent on year in July

July was the second record-setting month in a row for Tallinn Airport, with 271,000 passengers passing through the airport, an increase of 19 percent over the same month last year. Nordica passenger numbers, meanwhile, were up 50.2 percent on year last month.

This increase has been the fastest growth tempo the airport has seen in the last six months, the airport reported. The number of passengers linked with the Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union, which officially began on July 1, accounted for an estimated 10,000 of the total number of passengers to pass through the airport last month.

The number of seats offered on regular flights increased by 20 percent and passenger numbers grew by 19 percent, while on average flights had a load factor, or occupancy rate, of 77 percent. Regular flights in July departed to 36 destinations, with the greatest number of passengers traveling on the Frankfurt route.

In relation to vacation season, traffic increased significantly on the seasonal Odessa, Rijeka, Barcelona and Girona routes, while the most popular charter flight destination was Antalya.

Altogether 258 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in June, a 15 percent increase over June 2016 numbers.

Nordica passenger numbers up by over 50 percent

The number of passengers carried by state-owned Estonian airline Nordica in July increased 50.2 percent on year to 65,200 passengers.

Nordica performed 1,098 flights in July, 99.1 percent of which took place and 77 percent of which were performed with 15-minute accuracy, the company reported.

Nordica spokesperson Toomas Uibo said that the weaker result in remaining on schedule was caused by the up to threefold increase in the number of flights taking place in Europe during the summer high season. "This places an excessive workload on ground services units, which is why in a number of airports abroad we have had to wait longer than expected for both fuel and luggage handling," he explained.

According to the company, in terms of passenger numbers, Nordica's market share of flights departing from Tallinn is 27.8 percent.

The most popular flight destinations in July were Warsaw, Munich and Stockholm.