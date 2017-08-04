Ministry of Education to gift EU flags to Estonia's schools

The Ministry of Education and Research plans on spending €20,000 on the purchase of EU flags for Estonian schools by Sept. 1, the traditional first day of school, in honor of Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU.

A total of 570 educational institutions are to receive EU flags, meant for indoor use, measuring 105x158 centimeters.

The flagpoles will also be affixed with a gold-coloreed metal placard reading, "Flag of the European Union. A gift to Estonian schools in commemoration of Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU. September 1, 2017."

The ministry has budgeted €20,000 for the purchase of 570 flags at a cost of €35 each. The flags must be delivered to the schools no later than Aug. 28.

Sept. 1, celebrated as the Day of Knowledge, is the traditional first day of school in Estonia.