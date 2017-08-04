Ministry of Education to gift EU flags to Estonia's schools ({{commentsTotal}})
The Ministry of Education and Research plans on spending €20,000 on the purchase of EU flags for Estonian schools by Sept. 1, the traditional first day of school, in honor of Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU.
A total of 570 educational institutions are to receive EU flags, meant for indoor use, measuring 105x158 centimeters.
The flagpoles will also be affixed with a gold-coloreed metal placard reading, "Flag of the European Union. A gift to Estonian schools in commemoration of Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU. September 1, 2017."
The ministry has budgeted €20,000 for the purchase of 570 flags at a cost of €35 each. The flags must be delivered to the schools no later than Aug. 28.
Sept. 1, celebrated as the Day of Knowledge, is the traditional first day of school in Estonia.
Editor: Aili Vahtla