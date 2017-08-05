EU adds three Russian citizens, three companies to sanctions list

The European Union on Friday decided to add an additional three Russian citizens, including Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Andrey Cherezov, as well as three companies to its sanctions blacklist.

The people and companies added to the list are responsible for delivering Siemens turbines to Russian-annexed Crimea. The turbines can be used to create independent energy capacity and therefore separate Crimea from Ukraine even more, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser, such actions undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. "The European Union does not recognize the unlawful annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation and such actions are unacceptable," he said.

Sanctions against the people and entities responsible for threatening and damaging the integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine have been implemented as of March 17, 2014. The list now includes 153 people and 40 companies or entities.