GALLERY: Ratas visits fourth largest island of Vormsi

In the final stop on a series of visits to Estonia's small islands, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) visited the island of Vormsi, located between Hiiumaa and the Estonian mainland, on Friday, where he met local municipal leaders and residents to discuss topical issues related to the island.

During his trip, Ratas visited St. Olaf's Church and Cemetery, met with the teachers and students of Vormsi Basic School and visited the island's new and modern rescue station, which was opened in 2015.

The prime minister also met with islanders to discuss opportunities to improve the living environment in Vormsi under the cooperation of the state and local government.

"The state has taken on the obligation to guarantee regular transport connections with small islands with permanent settlements, but increasing traffic in the summer makes life for local residents more difficult," Ratas said. "These are cases where the state can take wishes and needs of locals into account early on."

Ratas' Friday visit was part of a larger series of visits to Estonia's larger small islands intended to allow the prime minister to get acquainted with islanders' lives and discuss concerns that need to be addressed. In July, he visited the islands of Ruhnu, Abruka, Vilsandi, Kihnu and Manilaid, and earlier this week he visited the islands of Naissaar, Prangli and Aegna as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) visiting the island of Vormsi on Friday. Aug. 4, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) visiting the island of Vormsi on Friday. Aug. 4, 2017.
GALLERY: Ratas visits fourth largest island of Vormsi
