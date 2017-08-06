Reform Party chair: Business interests should come before those of state

For a stronger and more successful Estonia, there should be no progressive incom tax, Estonians living abroad should be helped to return home, and the interests of entrepreneurs and taxpayers must come before the interests of the state, chairman of the opposition Reform Party Hanno Pevkur said.

"The interests of entrepreneurs and taxpayers has to come before the interests of the state. Therefore the Reform Party plans to stand for four very important principles," Pevkur was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "Today, in 2017 Estonia also needs a clear, right-wing environment with as few restrictions as possible where people with an entrepreneurial spirit could operate successfully. At the same time we need to support together the people who need help," he added.

"To put it more simply -- in order for the well-being of everybody to increase and for the society to be richer we need to first create all the necessary conditions or entrepreneurs and the economy to do well. The state can only share the money that entrepreneurs and taxpayers have paid the state in taxes," Pevkur said at a meeting of the party's board on Saturday.

According to Pevkur, the Reform Party's position is that the economy can only grow if there are as few restrictions as possible and the rules of the game are clear. In addition, one of the party's goals is increasing the number of taxpayers, and for that, Estonians who live abroad need to be helped to return home. The party also supports letting individuals who take another country's citizenship retain their Estonian citizenship, as well as reducing restrictions on foreign workforce.

The party also aims to "close the whole Center Party propaganda maching and enable every child to study Estonian in kindergarten already," Pekvur said. In addition, the Reform Party supports good allied relations with NATO and the EU.

In order to discuss these and other topics, Pekvur is to begin a tour across Estonia in order to introduce the Reform Party's values to local leaders and receive feedback on residents' thoughts.