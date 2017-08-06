Center Party: Estonia's elections not just taking discontent into account

The local elections taking place this fall do not just mean taking into account those who are discontent, the Center Party said in a public statement published on the party's homepage.

"On Oct. 15, the Estonian people will elect a political force which will be tasked with solving concrete problems," read a joint statement by party chairman Jüri Ratas and chapter leaders to fellow party members and voters. "In light of this, no cult can replace a concrete and considered action plan."

Among other things, the party will fight for improving the income of low-income people and reducing long wait times for doctor's appointments as well as for teachers and fair pensions, the statement read.

"These are the principles of the Center Party for which we have stood in the opposition for years and the implementation of which we can finally lead," the statement read. "All of this can be supported only by voting for the Center Party and by running in the party. Therefore it is undertandable that our competitors welcome electoral coalitions which might make the election results more suitable for them."

Former longtime party chairman and suspended mayor of Tallinn Edgar Savisaar recently announced the formation of his own election coalition for the 2017 local elections, which will take place on Oct. 15. Savisaar has indicated, however, that he does not intend to leave the Center Party.