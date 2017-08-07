Justice minister supports repeal of registered partnership act

The Ministry of Justice wants to recommend that the Estonian government support a bill sponsored by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to repeal the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act.

The Registered Partnership Act was passed on Oct. 9, 2014 — two years and ten months ago — and entered into force on Jan. 1, 2016 — over one year and seven months agonths ago — but its implementing acts have yet to be adopted by the Riigikogu.

The first reading of the implementing provisions took place on Nov. 25, 2015, after which it was decided that discussion of the provisions would continue in the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, where the most recent discussion on the matter took place on Jan. 21, 2016.

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) now justifies the ministry's position on repealing the act due to the fact that its implementing provisions have yet to be adopted due to lack of political consensus, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday night.

The authors of the Registered Partnership Act included members of the Reform, Social Democratic and Center Parties.

"A state governed by the rule of law must have legal clarity, and this Registered Partnership Act is not legally constituted with implementing provisions," Reinsalu explained. "99 percent of the legal relationships enabled by the Registered Partnership Act as contractual law can be done without this legal basis, so this step is purely legal."

According to the minister, political parties' positions on this matter are already known, and that the Minisry of Justice's views on the matter are clear and unambiguous.

"This will definitely be discussed in the fall," he added.

"In the Reform Party's opinion, this is a desperate attempt on the part of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) to seek and find attention purely for the benefit of their own political interests," Reform Party Secretary General Tõnis Kõiv commented in response to Reinsalu and EKRE's proposals. "As far as we know, the current coalition doesn't have any support for this bill or proposal either, so this matter is already dead on arrival."