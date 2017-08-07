news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13 ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.
Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia. Source: (culture.ee)
Culture
Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week will give you things to talk about and think about, but also give you plenty of reasons to relax and enjoy the ambience."

Ongoing - Tuesday, Aug. 8

Vilen Künnapu exhibition "Creative Energetics"

Fahle House, Tallinn

Vilen Künnapu (1948) is widely known as an active practicing architect with a distinct position in Estonian architectural history. As an artist, he creates dynamic paintings of architecture and architectonic landscapes that explore and express a place's lucid energetics, rather than copying reality. The focus of the current exhibition is on Künnapu's large-scale, vivid and invigorating paintings; three of the selected paintings have been created especially for this exhibition.

Monday, Aug. 7

Piibe backyard concert: Kadri Voorand Duo

Piibe, Saue Municipality, Harju County

Kadri Voorand is one of the most beloved current Estonian vocalists and composers. Together with acclaimed bass guitarist Mihkel Mälgand, they form a marvelous jazz duo that plays mainly original pieces for piano, bass and voice, leaving room for improvisation that is decorated with ethereal electronic effects. Both Estonian poetry and original texts are used.

Monday, Aug. 7 - Saturday, Aug. 12

11th Tartu Love Film festival "tARTuFF"

Tartu Town Hall Square

12 films in six days will be shown at Tartu Town Hall Square, each speaking directly or indirectly about love. Love can be painful, beautiful, tormenting and forgiving.

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Saturday, Aug. 12

Kuressaare Maritime Days 2017

Kuressaare, Saaremaa

Kuressaare Maritime Days is a traditional maritime festival taking place for the 21st time this year, offering exciting events and a beach full of fun. In addition to spectacular shows, well-known performers, exciting sea-themed workshops, large ships and unique food and drink tents, many, many surprises await festivalgoers.

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Thursday, Aug. 17

Pärnu Music Festival 2017

Pärnu

Pärnu Music Festival is one of the most esteemed classical music festivals in Estonia and it is becoming one of the most significant orchestra festivals in all of Europe. The festival, which was first held in 2009, has achieved its high level of quality due to the great dedication of Neeme Järvi and the festival's artistic director Paavo Järvi. Pärnu Music Festival 2017 is dedicated to the 80th jubilee of maestro Neeme Järvi.

Friday, Aug. 11 - Saturday, Aug. 12

Opinion Festival 2017

Paide

The Opinion Festival is a meeting place for all people open for different discussions, aimed at developing the culture of discussion and civic education. All bright minds and active people from Estonia and beyond are welcome to the festival to debate on topics that are important to all of us. The festival will feature discussions and content in Estonian, Russian and English.

Friday, Aug. 11 - Sunday, Aug. 13

White Lady Festival

Haapsalu

The White Lady Festival has been one of the highlights of summer in Haapsalu for three decades already. On the weekend closest to the August full moon, Haapsalu's Old Town transforms into a buzzing marketplace, where the vibrant cultural program lasts from dusk through dawn and, as darkness descends, open-air performances of the White Lady are held.

History Festival "Narva Battle 2017"

Narva Museum

In the beginning of August, Narva Castle will be filled with battle cries, cannons firing and soldiers fighting for their lives. In the evening, however, ladies in beautiful costumes and cavaliers with grandiose wigs will be strolling around, minstrels will be joking around and musicians will be playing music.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eeweekly recommendationsfestivalsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's new map.Estonia's new map.
Electoral committee: Parallel elections not possible in law-based state
Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13
Photo is illustrative.Photo is illustrative.
Ministry of Finance: Taxes increased inflation by one percent in July
Viking FSTR high-speed catamaran, with a Tallink ferry visible in the background.Viking FSTR high-speed catamaran, with a Tallink ferry visible in the background.
Viking Line cancels all Monday FSTR departures
Updated: 13:29
Rakke Municipal Council.Rakke Municipal Council.
Supreme Court decides not to block forced Rakke, Väike-Maarja merger
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.
GALLERY: No major incidents with driverless buses in first three days
These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.These driverless buses will begin serving the limited Central Tallinn route on Saturday, July 29.
Driverless buses to make Tallinn debut on Saturday
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).
Justice minister supports repeal of registered partnership act
An elderly woman placing her paper ballot into a secure ballot box.An elderly woman placing her paper ballot into a secure ballot box.
Record number of EU citizens eligible to vote in local elections this fall
Participants in this year's edition of the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge. 2017.Participants in this year's edition of the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge. 2017.
Defense league's Tallinn subunit wins Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge
05.08
Ratas tells Indian counterpart ship guards' case must be resolved quickly
05.08
US A-10 attack aircraft land at Ämari air base
05.08
GALLERY: Ratas visits fourth largest island of Vormsi
05.08
EU adds three Russian citizens, three companies to sanctions list
BUSINESS
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
July consumer price index up 3.6 percent on year
Pipes at the Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility in Latvia.Pipes at the Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility in Latvia.
Baltics hope to reach agreement on creation of common LNG market next week
A Nordica plane at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.A Nordica plane at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn airport passenger numbers up 19 percent on year in July
03.08
Estonian Railways interested in second main line between Pääsküla, Keila
03.08
New section to shorten Tallinn-Tartu highway by five kilometers in future
03.08
Vopak to build initially 4,000 cubic meter LNG terminal at Muuga
03.08
Analyst: Euro becoming stronger has small impact on Estonian economy
Culture
Audience members listening to a panel discussion at the 2016 Opinion Festival in Paide.Audience members listening to a panel discussion at the 2016 Opinion Festival in Paide.
2017 Opinion Festival to feature more English-language content
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Galleries
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
events in estonia
Latest news
15:39
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13
14:44
Electoral committee: Parallel elections not possible in law-based state
13:50
Ministry of Finance: Taxes increased inflation by one percent in July
13:29
Viking Line cancels all Monday FSTR departures Updated
12:46
Supreme Court decides not to block forced Rakke, Väike-Maarja merger
11:42
Justice minister supports repeal of registered partnership act
09:47
Record number of EU citizens eligible to vote in local elections this fall
08:50
July consumer price index up 3.6 percent on year
06.08
Defense league's Tallinn subunit wins Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge
06.08
Center Party: Estonia's elections not just taking discontent into account
06.08
Reform Party chair: Business interests should come before those of state
05.08
Ratas tells Indian counterpart ship guards' case must be resolved quickly
05.08
US A-10 attack aircraft land at Ämari air base
05.08
GALLERY: Ratas visits fourth largest island of Vormsi
05.08
EU adds three Russian citizens, three companies to sanctions list
04.08
Four drug ring suspects arrested in joint Estonian-Spanish operation Updated
04.08
Ministry of Education to gift EU flags to Estonia's schools
04.08
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
04.08
Baltics hope to reach agreement on creation of common LNG market next week
04.08
Tallinn airport passenger numbers up 19 percent on year in July
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.