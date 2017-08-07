Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week will give you things to talk about and think about, but also give you plenty of reasons to relax and enjoy the ambience."

Ongoing - Tuesday, Aug. 8

Vilen Künnapu exhibition "Creative Energetics"

Fahle House, Tallinn

Vilen Künnapu (1948) is widely known as an active practicing architect with a distinct position in Estonian architectural history. As an artist, he creates dynamic paintings of architecture and architectonic landscapes that explore and express a place's lucid energetics, rather than copying reality. The focus of the current exhibition is on Künnapu's large-scale, vivid and invigorating paintings; three of the selected paintings have been created especially for this exhibition.

Monday, Aug. 7

Piibe backyard concert: Kadri Voorand Duo

Piibe, Saue Municipality, Harju County

Kadri Voorand is one of the most beloved current Estonian vocalists and composers. Together with acclaimed bass guitarist Mihkel Mälgand, they form a marvelous jazz duo that plays mainly original pieces for piano, bass and voice, leaving room for improvisation that is decorated with ethereal electronic effects. Both Estonian poetry and original texts are used.

Monday, Aug. 7 - Saturday, Aug. 12

11th Tartu Love Film festival "tARTuFF"

Tartu Town Hall Square

12 films in six days will be shown at Tartu Town Hall Square, each speaking directly or indirectly about love. Love can be painful, beautiful, tormenting and forgiving.

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Saturday, Aug. 12

Kuressaare Maritime Days 2017

Kuressaare, Saaremaa

Kuressaare Maritime Days is a traditional maritime festival taking place for the 21st time this year, offering exciting events and a beach full of fun. In addition to spectacular shows, well-known performers, exciting sea-themed workshops, large ships and unique food and drink tents, many, many surprises await festivalgoers.

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Thursday, Aug. 17

Pärnu Music Festival 2017

Pärnu

Pärnu Music Festival is one of the most esteemed classical music festivals in Estonia and it is becoming one of the most significant orchestra festivals in all of Europe. The festival, which was first held in 2009, has achieved its high level of quality due to the great dedication of Neeme Järvi and the festival's artistic director Paavo Järvi. Pärnu Music Festival 2017 is dedicated to the 80th jubilee of maestro Neeme Järvi.

Friday, Aug. 11 - Saturday, Aug. 12

Opinion Festival 2017

Paide

The Opinion Festival is a meeting place for all people open for different discussions, aimed at developing the culture of discussion and civic education. All bright minds and active people from Estonia and beyond are welcome to the festival to debate on topics that are important to all of us. The festival will feature discussions and content in Estonian, Russian and English.

Friday, Aug. 11 - Sunday, Aug. 13

White Lady Festival

Haapsalu

The White Lady Festival has been one of the highlights of summer in Haapsalu for three decades already. On the weekend closest to the August full moon, Haapsalu's Old Town transforms into a buzzing marketplace, where the vibrant cultural program lasts from dusk through dawn and, as darkness descends, open-air performances of the White Lady are held.

History Festival "Narva Battle 2017"

Narva Museum

In the beginning of August, Narva Castle will be filled with battle cries, cannons firing and soldiers fighting for their lives. In the evening, however, ladies in beautiful costumes and cavaliers with grandiose wigs will be strolling around, minstrels will be joking around and musicians will be playing music.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.