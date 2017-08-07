Ratas, Maryland National Guard commander discuss defense cooperation

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Commander of the U.S. Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Linda Singh met in Tallinn on Monday to discuss cooperation in the fields of security and cybersecurity.

Ratas emphasized the importance of the United States in the defense of Estonia and Europe as well as the important role that the Maryland Army National Guard plays in this, spokespeople for the government said.

According to the Estonian head of government, an example of long-term and successful cooperation between Estonia and the state of Maryland is the exercise taking place at Ämari Air Base this summer in which U.S. A-10 Warthog attack aircraft of the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard are taking part, as well as the two countries' close cyber cooperation, for which Ratas personally thanked Singh.

Ratas and Singh also discussed issues related to gender equality.

The Estonian prime minister invited representatives of the Maryland Army National Guard to take part in a large-scale exercise next year in order to increase cyber defense capabilities and learn to develop civil-military cooperation.

Singh is also scheduled to meet Minister of Defence Jüri Luik on Monday and Commander of the volunteer Estonian Defence League Maj. Gen. Meelis Kiili on Tuesday.