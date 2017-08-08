US to send airborne company to Estonia during Zapad exercise

The U.S. is to send a company of the 173rd Airborne Brigade to Estonia for the duration of the large-scale joint Russian-Belarusian military exercie Zapad in September.

A company-sized unit of the U.S Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade, which is based in Vicenza, Italy, is to arrive in Estonia at the end of August, military spokespeople in Tallinn told BNS. The unit will consist of approximately 150 soldiers.

Zapad is an annual joint Russian-Belarusian military exercise which is scheduled to be held from Sept. 14-20 this year. In 2009 and 2013, attacking the Baltic states and Poland was allegedly practiced.