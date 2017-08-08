Elron begins rolling out new ticketing system on its trains

Beginning this week, a new ticketing system using touch-sensitive fare cards is being rolled out on Elron trains in Estonia.

New ticketing machines are being installed on Elron trains this week from which passengers can begin purchasing tickets using touch-sensitive fare cards following the conclusion of an initial test phase, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday night.

Beginning next year, passengers will also be able to purchase tickets from these machines using contactless bank cards.

Elron is also to completely overhaul its online sales system and conductors' handheld ticket machines, the latter of which have been in use since 2010.