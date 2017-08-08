Savisaar trial continues

Following an eight-week break, the graft trial of suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chariman Edgar Savisaar continued in Harju County Court on Tuesday.

The most recent hearing, which took place on June 14, was canceled not long after it had begun, as the court had to call an ambulance for Savisaar, 67, due to high blood pressure; Savisaar thereafter spent multiple days in the hospital.

Due to the state of the defendant's health, it is difficult to predict how the trial will progress.

Savisaar, who was in early June declared fit to stand trial by an expert committee which conducted a court-ordered medical examination, has stressed in interviews and on social media that if pathologists and cardiologists have deemed him medically fit to tand trial, then he must also run in this fall's local elections and renew his mandate.

Monika Väli, head of the four-member expert committee at the Estonian Forensic Science Institute which conducted the court-ordered medical examination of the defendant, said that Savisaar may be questioned for 45 minutes to one hour at a time, after which a break of about half an hour would be needed. She noted that he could be questioned for up to an hour and a half, should Savisaar himself agree to it.

Savisaar charged in connection to four cases of bribery

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar in using Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money-laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.

The Prosecutor General terminated criminal proceedings concerning seven officials due to a lack of basis, as the officials' actions were not committed with the intention of appropriating city property for the party or individuals associated with it.