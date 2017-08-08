German president to visit Estonia in late August

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit the Baltic states in late August, beginning his state visit on Aug. 22 in Estonia.

On Aug. 22, Steinmeier will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in Tallinn. The next day, he is scheduled to meet with young opinion leaders in order to discuss the future of Europe and youth expectations thereof.

While in Estonia, Steinmeier will also give a speech about Estonia and Germany's historical ties and common future.

On Aug. 23, Steinmeier will meet with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis in Riga, and on Aug. 24 he will meet with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė in Vilnius.

Steinmeier most recently visited Estonia in May 2016 as Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It has not been ruled out that German Chancellor Angela Merkel may also visit Estonia in August, however ERR has not yet received official confirmation of this information.