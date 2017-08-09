June exports up 11, imports 6 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, in June 2017, the exports of goods increased by 11 and imports by six percent on year, while second quarter exports grew eight and imports seven percent on year.

In June 2017, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.1 billion euros and imports to Estonia to 1.2 billion euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 123 million euros (in June 2016, it was 156 million euros).

The top destination countries of Estonia’s exports in June were Finland (16% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden (14%) and Latvia (9%). The biggest increase occurred in exports to the Netherlands (up by 34 million euros), Russia (up by 29 million euros) and Germany (up by 21 million euros). In exports to the Netherlands, the exports of mineral products (incl. shale oil), to Russia, the exports of mechanical appliances and to Germany, the exports of electrical equipment (incl. communication equipment) and metal waste increased. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Sweden (down by 30 million euros), where less electrical equipment was exported.

The biggest share in exports was held by electrical equipment, followed by mineral products, and wood and articles of wood. The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 51 million euros), mechanical appliances (up by 25 million euros), and wood and articles of wood (up by 22 million euros). At the same time, the exports of electrical equipment decreased (down by 48 million euros).

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 72% in June. In June 2017, the exports of goods of Estonian origin increased 8% and re-exports 18%. The rise in the exports of goods of Estonian origin was affected the most by an increase in the exports of mineral products (incl. shale oil, electricity) and wood and articles of wood (incl. coniferous saw-timber, wooden windows and doors).

The main countries of consignment in June 2017 were Finland (13% of Estonia’s total imports), Germany (11%), Lithuania (9%) and Sweden (9%). The biggest increase occurred in imports from Sweden (up by 28 million euros), Latvia, the Netherlands and France (all up by 10 million euros). Imports from Hungary decreased the most.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment, transport equipment, and agricultural products and food preparations. The biggest increase was in the imports of transport equipment and base metals and articles of base metal, and the biggest fall occurred in the imports of electrical equipment.

In the 2nd quarter of 2017, exports of goods from Estonia amounted to 3.3 billion euros and imports to Estonia to 3.7 billion euros. The trade deficit in the 2nd quarter was 447 million euros (in the 2nd quarter of 2016, it was 460 million euros). In the first half-year, exports of goods increased by 10% and imports by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the 2nd quarter of 2017, the growth in exports compared to the same period of the previous year was supported by increased exports of mineral products (up by 141 million euros), wood and articles of wood (up by 47 million euros), and base metals and articles of base metal (up by 37 million euros), which also compensated for the decline in the exports of electrical equipment (down by 83 million euros). In the comparison by countries, exports have increased the most to Russia, the Netherlands and Germany. At the same time, exports to Sweden have decreased the most.

In the 2nd quarter, the growth in imports was significantly affected by an increase in the imports of transport equipment (up by 101 million euros), mineral products (up by 70 million euros) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 45 million euros). The imports of electrical equipment decreased significantly (down by 73 million euros). By countries, imports in the 2nd quarter of 2017 compared to the 2nd quarter of 2016 grew the most from Russia, Sweden and Turkey. Imports from Hungary decreased the most.