Reiljan, Kutser testify in Savisaar case

Former minister Villu Reiljan and former Tallinn city government official Priit Kutser testified in Harju County Court in the framework of the graft case against suspended mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar on Wednesday.

Reiljan, standing accused as part of the case against Savisaar, said on Wednesday that he asked Savisaar for help in order to solve the problems of his former employer, businessman Vello Kunman, with regard to a property on Tallinn's Sihi Street, and said that Kunman was prepared to financially support the Center Party.

Reiljan initially said that he understood the charges against him and confirmed that the reprimands against him were justified.

He said that he worked for Kunman for a long time as an advier at Silikaat Grupp AS. "My duties included advising in the fields of agriculture, the environment and development, and predominantly to Vello Kunman," he said, describing their relations as businesslike and active but adding that as of this July, he no longer considered it posibble to continue working for the businessman.

Reiljan was notified on Dec. 15, 2014 of construction work on Sihi Street, a property owned by Kunman's daughter which is part of the charges. "Kunman was very nervous and upset all day, saying that his daughter's constrution work on Sihi Street was being illegally obstructed, and he was of the opinion that the situation shuold try to be resolved," he recalled.

Reiljan said that Kunman knew that he would have to pay a Christmas visit to then-mayor Savisaar and added that this was why Kunman told him about the issue with his daughter's property. "'When you go to the mayor, tell him about your concern,'" Reiljan said, recalling what Kunman had told him at the time.

"It was expected that the mayor would call the building inspector to order that construction be allowed to continue; I promised to take that information to the mayor," said Reiljan, adding that Kunman had also thought of supporting the Center Party with a few tens of thousands of euros and that the businessman had asked that when he meets Savisaar, he should also "mention the party support issue."

Reiljan said that he called Savisaar and made an appointment to meet. Prior to that, he had driven to the property on Sihi Street in order to see what was happening there. Reiljan met with Savisaar at the city government, where he also spoke about the Sihi Street issue. "I greeted Savisaar on behalf of Kunman," he recalled. "I had with me half a liter of cognac and a Christmas card, which I handed over and said that my boss has agreed to support the Center Party with €20,000. Then I spoke about Kunman's concern."

According to Reiljan, Savisaar said that the party always needs money. "I spoke about the ongoing construction on Sihi Street," he said. "I told him that an injunction had been issued to Kerstin Kunman and a penalty payment had been issued for deviating from the project — that her construction was being obstructed but that, in reality, all was well with the project, everything was perfect and they wished to carry on with the construction.

"Savisaar said that the issue was being investigated and it might be possible to clear it up," Reiljan said, adding that this was the extent of his conversation with Savisaar on the matter. At the same time, he said that he was unaware of whether and how Savisaar further dealt with the issue.

"After Christmas and the new year, I asked Kerstin Kunman's partner to hand give me the construction documents; once I saw them, I realized that it was an extension we were dealing with," he recalled.

Reiljan then asked a city official with whom he was acquainted for a meeting with the building inspector, with whom they also visited the property. Upon arrival it was revealed that the historically valuable building on site had been demolished and the building under construction had nothing to do with the plan. Reiljan also told the inspector that he understood that the plan had been violated. Asked how the problem could be resolved, the inspector said that it was no longer their concern. "That is also what I told Kunman as well and I no longer dealt with the issue," Reiljan said. He said that, as far as he knew, no one from the city government or the Center Party later approached Kunman.

Reiljan said that he currently felt that his communication with Savisaar on the topics noted in the charges was unacceptable. "I made a mistake and it is embarrassing to stand here for the third time and testify on a topic which could have bee avoided," he said in court.