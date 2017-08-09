news

Simson: Estonia's immigration quota must be raised ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center). Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
According to Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center), the need for Estonia to raise its annual immigration quota is confirmed by this year's quota being exhausted in the second quarter of the year already.

"Regarding the immigration quota, the government is waiting for the Minister of the Interior to bring the issue to the government," Simson told BNS. "Today's situation, in which the quota has been exhausted already, shows that it is necessary to raise the quota."

The minister did not believe it was reasonable to abandon the quota system entirely, however.

For the past few years, Estonia's annual immigration quota has equaled 0.1 percent of the country's permanent population, which totaled 1,317 people this year.

The annual quota was exhausted for the first time last December. This year, the quota was exhausted in the second quarter already.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

