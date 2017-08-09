Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work

news

The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers. Source: (Aron Urb/EU2017EE)
In the context of its current presidency of the Council of the EU, Estonia will host a high-level conference entiled "The Future of Work: Making It e-Easy" in Tallinn on Sept. 13-14.

The conference will focus on challenges related to working conditions, social security an skills, and participants will be invited to discuss how to manage work in the digital era, according to a presidency press release. The most important task is finding a balance between the rights, responsibilities and guarantees within different forms of work. As an e-state, Estonia believes that responding to new challenges is much easier with the help of smart e-solutions and services.

The high-level conference "The Future of Work: Making It e-Easy," which will be opened by President Kersti Kaljulaid, will bring 400 participants and over 30 speakers to Tallinn. Confirmed speakers include representatives from the European Commission, the OECD and ministers from across Europe.

Representatives of social partners, research initiatives and business communities will also contribute to the conference, including leaders from the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), BusineEurope, Google, LinkedIn, Alison, Jobbatical, eCampusOntario and the McKinsey Global Institute.

The target audience of the conference will include officials and experts in the fields of labor and employment as well as social affairs, education and e-government, experts from public and private sectors, social partners and high-level public officials from EU institutions and internal organizations.

