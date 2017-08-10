news

Canada sends warship to Baltic Sea

HMCS Charlottetown of the Royal Canadian Navy.
HMCS Charlottetown of the Royal Canadian Navy. Source: (William Colclough/dvidshub.net/Wikimedia Commons)
The Royal Canadian Navy has sent its Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown (FFH 339) to the Baltic Sea as part of NATO's mission to contain Russia, Canada's Department of National Defence reported on Wednesday.

"The deployment of HMCS Charlottetown demonstrates Canada's ongoing commitment to international security and cooperation as part of NATO assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Charlottetown's mission to the Baltic Sea will last six months and will be the second in the last three years.

"The excellent crew of the HMCS Charlottetown is demonstrating our continued leadership on the world stage by making meaningful and enduring contributions to NATO activities in Eastern and Central Europe," Canadian Minister of Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

