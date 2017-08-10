Savisaar trial continues, court to review audio recordings

The trial of suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar and a number of businessmen will in Harju County Court on Thursday as the court reviews sound recordings obtained in the course of surveillance activities.

With the court's permission, the defendants not connected to these recordings do not have to participate in this stage of the trial.

The county court began reviewing an audio recording of a conversation between Savisaar and businessman Alexander Kofkin on Wednesday and will continue reviewing it on Thursday.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Savisaar in using Tallinn city budgetary funds for the benefit of the Center Party and himself, i.e. embezzlement on a large-scale basis, by an official and by a group, as well as in four cases of accepting bribes, money laundering and the acceptance of prohibited large-scale donations to the Center Party. The Center Party has also been charged as a legal entity.

Charged with bribing Savisaar are businessmen Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman. Tallinn City Council chairman Kalev Kallo has been charged with assisting in the making and accepting of bribes; former politician Villu Reiljan is charged with arranging a bribe of Savisaar. Põhja-Tallinn deputy city district elder Priit Kutser has also had to stand trial.

Harju County Court on Wednesday separated materials pertaining to Reiljan from the criminal case in order to pursue a plea deal with the businessman.