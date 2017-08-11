Government declines to express opinion on abolishing civil partnership act

The Estonian government did not express an opinion at its Thursday meeting regarding a bill which seeks to abolish the Registered Partnership Act.

On Thursday, the government opened for discussion an item on the agenda concerning expressing an opinion regarding a bill of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) which seeks to aboolish the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act. The government decided not to present its opinion, however, spokespeople for the government said.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said at Thursday's government press conference that three ministries submitted their position regarding the bill: the Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Social Affairs did not support the repeal bill, while it was supported by the Ministry of Justice.

As the three parties making up the current government coalition have different positions regarding the issue, the government decided not to express its opinion regarding the bill.

Ratas did say, however, that the Registered Partnership Act was discussed during coalitions talks in November.

The bill was submitted by EKRE on May 15. According to the bill's covering letter, there were not enough votes in the previous composition of the parliament to properly adopt the Registered Partnership Act and adopting the implementing provisions of the law has also halted in the present composition.

Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu, a member of the conservative Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), supports EKRE's bill, saying that the law has resulted in legal unclarity.

Secretary general of the Center Party Mihhail Korb said that the party has more important issues to solve and there is no unity inside the government coalition regarding the issue. "The opinion of the the party's MPs can be seen most clearly when the votes are cast," he said on Tuesday.

Reinsalu's position was criticized by Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, a member of the Social Democratic Party, who called it "a lone populistic cry".