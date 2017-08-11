Ratas visiting Latvia to discuss LNG-related issues with Baltic colleagues

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is visting Inčukalns, Latvia on Friday, where he will meet with Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis to discuss matters related to the proposed regional LNG terminal.

The focus of the meeting will be on finding a solution for the construction of a regional LNG terminal in the Baltics, which would help diversify supply sources and ensure a stable and secure gas supply to the Baltic states, according to a government press release.

"The regional LNG solution must be cost effective and sustainable in the long term," Ratas said ahead of the trilateral meeting. "Estonia is prepared to discuss various cooperation formats, but their prerequisite is a market organization which provides equal opportunities."

The prime minister's Friday visit to Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility is part of a series of visits by the Baltic heads of government to key gas objects across the Baltics, which began with a visit to the Tallinn port of Paldiski in May, followed by a visit to Klaipėda, Lithuania in June.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia at noon on Friday.