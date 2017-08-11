Vastseliina, Sõmerpalu 16th, 17th municipalities to contest forced mergers

Vastseliina and Sõmerpalu Municipalities on Friday were the 16th and 17th local governments to appeal to the Supreme Court of Estonia for a constitutional review of the Estonian government's planned forced mergers of smaller local governments.

The municipal councils of Vastseliina and Sõmerpalu are joining the municipalities of Kambja, Ülenurme, Pala, Illuka, Emmaste, Tõstamaa, Koeru, Lasva, Mikitamäe, Rakke, Lüganuse, Padise, Vasalemma and Võru in taking the matter to the country's top court.

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court has requested the opinions of the state government via the Minister of Public Administration and the Chancellor of Justice by Aug. 22 on the cases of Lasva, Koeru, Rakke and Lüganuse Municipalities.

The Supreme Court also granted the remaining municipalities until next Monday, Aug. 14 to address deficiencies identified in their appeals.

The top court requires the local governments to submit proof that their municipal councils voted to approve the final text of their appeal. If a municipal council did not vote to approve the final text of its appeal, the municipal council has the right to addres this deficiency in its appeal by holding such a vote and thereafter submit proof of this vote to the court.