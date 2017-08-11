President meets with leaders of Estonia's non-parliamentary parties

President Kersti Kaljulaid met in Paide on Friday with leaders of Estonia's non-parliamentary parties, including the Estonian Independence Party, Estonian United Left Party, Party of People's Unity, Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Assembly, and the Estonian Greens.

The goal of the meeting was to discuss the openness of the political system, the relationship between representative and participatory democracy as well as the opportunities non-parliamentary parties have to participate in the political process, the Office of the President reported.

According to Kaljulaid, smaller political parties have an important role to play in introducing new topics to the political discussion and keeping them on the agenda. "I like active citizens, and political parties are one opportunity citizen have for being active," she said. "Smaller political parties can also contribute significantly to improving the quality of local government leadership and the creation of a seamless society."

Present at the meeting with the president were Estonian Independence Party chairman Sven Kivisildnik, Estonian United Left Party board chairman Valev Kald, Party of People's Unity chairwoman Kristiina Ojuland, Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Assembly board member Märt Kunnus and Estonian Greens board member Marko Kaasik.