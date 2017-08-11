Savisaar released from hospital Thursday evening, doctor concerned

Peep Põdder, a prominent doctor known to be familiar with the health of suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar, said that after being taken to the hospital from Harju County Court on Thursday, Savisaar was released later that evening.

Põdder told BNS that both Savisaar's blood pressure and his blood sugar levels were high. "For me, this is another problem altogether," the doctor commented. "In fact, his general health condition, the description of which has also been handed over to the court, concerns me significantly as a doctor. This will not end well."

Põdder said that there should either be an emergency medical professional, a paramedic or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation equipment present in the courtroom and the need for this had also been confirmed by the medical examination of the former chairman. "None of these are, however, and this will not end well," he warned again.

Savisaar, who is on trial in Harju County Court under charges of accepting bribes, money laundering, embezzlement and accepting prohibited donations for the Center Party, was taken to the hospital from court on Thursday afternoon. Prior to this he had stated that he was not feeling well and would like the hearing to be postponed, adding that he had lasted for several days in court.

Saviaar was also taken to the hospital from court on June 14.